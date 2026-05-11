Adam Lambert to do four album release shows in four cities

Adam Lambert will do a lot of traveling to mark the release of his new album, ADAM.

The singer has set four special album release shows for the project. It starts July 10, the day the album is out, with a concert at The Bellwether in LA. On July 15 he'll play The Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, New York, and July 21 he'll play the Roundhouse in London. The shows conclude July 23 with a show in Berlin, Germany.

Tickets will be available starting May 13 at 10 a.m. local time for members of the Adam Lambert Fan Club. They go on sale to the general public on May 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit AdamLambert.net for tickets and details.

As previously reported, ADAM was inspired by alternative, industrial and electronica artists of the '90s and early 2000s, including Nine Inch Nails, George Michael, Prince, Björk and Daft Punk. The first single, "EAT U ALIVE," is out now.

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