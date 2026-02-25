Actress Lily Collins having 'proud daughter moment' after dad Phil Collins’ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination

Musician Phil Collins and Actress Lily Collins attend the after party for Relativity Media's "Mirror Mirror" Los Angeles premiere at the Roosevelt Hotel on March 17, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images For Relativity Media)

Phil Collins received his first-ever solo nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Tuesday, and his daughter Lily Collins is reacting to the news.

"Proud daughter moment. Congrats dad you deserve it," the actress wrote on her Instagram Story. "Love you to the moon and back."

Lily, star of the Netflix series Emily In Paris, is Phil Collins' only daughter with his second wife, Jill Travelman, who he divorced in 1996. He has four other children.

Phil was previously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of Genesis. While this is his first time being nominated for the Rock Hall as a solo artist, he’s actually been eligible for a nomination since 2006.

And Phil certainly has the credentials to justify the nomination. He’s won multiple Grammys, an Oscar and two Golden Globe Awards, plus he’s sold 100 million records as both a solo artist and as a member of a band. Only two other artists have achieved such a feat: Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

Fan voting for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is now open. Inductees will be announced in April, with the induction set to take place this fall, although an exact date has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.