'Abracadabra!' Lady Gaga's The MAYHEM Ball tour tickets have vanished

If you didn't get a ticket to Lady Gaga's upcoming tour The MAYHEM Ball, you may have to conjure one up by saying "Abracadabra," because they're all sold out.

After all the original dates on the tour sold out, she added 13 new dates, and those sold out as well. The new dates included third shows in Las Vegas, Miami, Toronto, Chicago and Barcelona, four shows in London and Paris and three more shows at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. She'll do six shows at that iconic venue in all.

The MAYHEM Ball starts July 16 in Las Vegas, following Gaga's headlining stints April 11 and April 18 at Coachella, stadium residencies in Mexico City and Singapore in April and May and a free show in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil on May 3.

The MAYHEM Ball is Gaga's first arena tour since 2018. In a statement announcing the trek, she said, "I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate—closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

