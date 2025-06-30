ABBA’s 'Dancing Queen' hits 1 billion views on YouTube

ABBA's iconic tune "Dancing Queen" has reached a new milestone.

The video for the track, first uploaded to YouTube in 2009, has now reached 1 billion views on the site, making it the Swedish band's first video to accomplish such a feat.

In a message on Instagram, ABBA's Frida Lyngstad shares that the band's "overwhelmed" that so many people have viewed and listened to the song, noting there are only about 300 other videos that have reached 1 billion views.

Frida writes that one of her "most cherished" memories is of the first time she and Agnetha Fältskog heard the backing track Benny Andersson wrote for "Dancing Queen," noting they "cried listening to it" because even back then they "found it to be simply perfection."

She adds, "And we knew – this must be a hit, because we loved every bit of it and still do!"

"So thank you from the bottom our hearts for sharing our love for this special song and keep on enjoying it forever," she ends the post.

Released in 1976, "Dancing Queen" was the lead single off ABBA's fourth studio album, Arrival. It topped the chart in several countries and was the band's only #1 hit in the U.S. The video for the track was filmed in 1976 and directed by Lasse Hallström, who went on to direct such films as What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules and Chocolat.

