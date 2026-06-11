ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen' to be reissued on vinyl for 50th anniversary

The 50th anniversary of ABBA’s iconic track "Dancing Queen" will be marked with the release of two new vinyl variants.

The single, remastered at Abbey Road Studios in London, will be reissued on 10-inch black vinyl and 10-inch sparkling vinyl on Aug. 13. The song “La Reina Del Baile” is featured on the B-side.

Both formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in August 1976, "Dancing Queen" was the lead single off the Swedish band's fourth studio album, Arrival. A huge hit across the world, the song became ABBA's only #1 hit in the U.S. and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

The video for the track, which reached 1 billion views on YouTube in June 2025, was directed by Lasse Hallström, who went on to direct such films as What's Eating Gilbert Grape, The Cider House Rules and Chocolat.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.