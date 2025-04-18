ABBA member says he wouldn't mind if the group's avatar show is still playing in 100 years

ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus will turn 80 this month, which raises the question of the future of the AI-created avatar show, ABBA Voyage, which runs every night in London. Specifically, what do you do with an avatar show when the people who it's been modeled after have shuffled off this mortal coil?

ABBA Voyage features high-tech avatars showing the four members of the group as they appeared during their '70s heyday. The same technology is being used to create a similar show featuring the members of KISS, which according to the Times of London will launch in Las Vegas in 2027. But what if a member of ABBA -- or of KISS -- dies? Will the shows continue?

"That's a very good question. That remains to be seen," Björn tells the Times. "We are allowed to stay in our current venue till 2029, but ticket sales might drop, you never know. But is it right to continue when someone is dead? That's a big ethical question."

However, Björn says he personally wouldn't be bothered at all if the show is still playing 100 years from now. "When you’re gone, you’re gone but… my kids might appreciate it," he says.

Björn also says he wishes he could talk to his avatar and tell him that "the things he worried about were not worth worrying about.” He explains, "I was so insecure — what a waste of time! Relationships with other humans are the only thing that really matter.”

Asked what he thinks his avatar would say to him, he laughs.

"'Hey, old man! How come you get to sit at home while I have to do all the work?'” he says.

