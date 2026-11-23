Visa reports 82% of U.S. Gen Z are open to using AI for holiday shopping, favoring it for price comparisons, gift suggestions, and discounts.

From AI recommendations to creator shops and overseas sellers, new Visa data shows how Gen Z’s holiday shopping habits are widening the search for the perfect present.

Gen Z is finding new ways to find and purchase perfect holiday gifts this year. New data from Visa, the payments technology company, finds U.S. Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) especially eager to bring AI into the process. Eighty-two percent say they'd be open to using AI for holiday shopping, compared with 65% of U.S. adults overall.

But they're not necessarily just outsourcing the hunt to AI. Findings from Visa's 2026 Holiday Spending Shift Survey—based on a late-September to early-October poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults—reveal Gen Z is assembling a modern gift-search toolkit, using AI alongside social platforms, creators, resale, and sellers around the world.

How Gen Z is using AI for holiday shopping

For Gen Z, AI is starting to look like a personal shopper: Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed are comfortable letting it compare prices and check availability, and about the same say they’d use it for gift ideas. (And recipients may never know: More than two in five U.S. Gen Z say they wouldn’t tell someone if AI helped choose their gift.)

AI's role could extend to checkout, too. About two-thirds of Gen Z respondents say they would let it find and apply discounts, while just over half would trust it to complete and pay for a purchase. That's compared to the 23% of U.S. adults who say they trust generative AI to handle payment transactions on their behalf, according to Visa's Trust Index, a separate company study.

Practicality appears to be playing a role among Gen Z shoppers. About 45% of surveyed U.S. Gen Z say AI will make the process less stressful, and 45% say it will help them stay on budget.

Where Gen Z shops for gifts: Social, resale, and overseas sellers

Using AI is only one way Gen Z is shopping differently from other generations. They're searching for gifts in new places too, according to the Visa survey.

About 22% of U.S. Gen Z expect to buy gifts through social platforms or creator shops—more than double the share of U.S. adults overall. And secondhand is in the mix, too: About half say they’d be at least somewhat excited to give or receive a secondhand, vintage, or resale item.

Gen Z is even shopping internationally. More than half of those surveyed expect to buy at least one gift from a seller outside the U.S., compared with about 30% of U.S. adults overall, citing trust in the overseas retailer or marketplace (31%), recommendations from social media, influencers, or AI tools (31%), and better quality (29%) as some of the main reasons.

The bottom line

For Gen Z, the holiday marketplace is no longer restricted to brick-and-mortar stores and shopping websites—AI, social feeds, creator shops, and resale are all part of the hunt for the right gift.

Methodology

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Visa among a national sample of 1,016 U.S. adults. Surveys were conducted online from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, 2026. Results are weighted to approximate a target sample of the U.S. general population based on age, gender, race, educational attainment, and region. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the total sample. Visa does not report a separate margin of error for the Gen Z subgroup, and because the survey polled adults, its Gen Z results reflect adult Gen Z respondents only.

The survey measures what people plan to do, not what they end up buying, so actual holiday spending could look different. On AI, social commerce, and overseas sellers, Gen Z reported more openness than adults overall.

Key takeaways:

According to new Visa survey data, 82% of U.S. Gen Z are open to using AI for holiday shopping, compared with 65% of U.S. adults overall.

Gen Z is most comfortable using AI to compare prices, suggest gifts, and find discounts, but still, more than half (52%) would let AI complete a purchase.

Gen Z is more than twice as likely as adults overall to plan to buy gifts through social platforms or creator shops, and 51% expect to buy from a seller outside the U.S.

Gen Z is also more likely to split holiday spending evenly between experiences and physical gifts.

This story was produced by Visa and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.