5 quick and healthy meals with 3 ingredients or less

Eating well doesn't have to be complicated or time-consuming. With a focus on lean protein and fiber from produce and plant sources, there are ways to whip up nutritious and satisfying meals that fit perfectly into a busy schedule.

Northwell Health dietitian Emily Case offers five effortless, sensible meal options designed to keep you feeling great.

Smoked Salmon Lettuce Wraps

Enjoy a fresh twist on a classic with these satisfying lettuce wraps. Simply take a few crisp lettuce leaves (such as butter lettuce, romaine hearts, or even iceberg) and use them as your foundation. Layer three to four ounces of delicious smoked salmon or lox onto each leaf, then add a slice of ripe tomato for a perfect light lunch or snack.

Nutritional Insight: This meal is rich in omega-3 fatty acids from salmon, which are excellent for heart health. Lettuce and tomato offer both fiber and hydration.

Avocado Egg White Toast

For a quick and satisfying meal, scramble three-quarters of a cup of egg whites until fully cooked. While they're cooking, mash one-quarter of a large avocado and spread it evenly onto a slice of sprouted bread or a high-fiber wrap (ensuring your wrap is 100 calories or less). Layer the cooked egg whites on top for a balanced blend of healthy fats, protein, and fiber.

Nutritional Insight: This meal provides high-quality protein from egg whites, healthy unsaturated fats, and fiber from avocado, and recommended complex carbohydrates from the sprouted bread, ensuring a balanced option that provides energy.

Rotisserie Chicken and Quinoa Bowl

Whip up a wholesome dinner in minutes using already-made chicken. Take three to four ounces of skinless rotisserie chicken and pair it with one to two cups of your favorite microwave-steamed vegetables (opt for plain varieties without added sauces). Finish by adding half a cup of pre-cooked or quickly prepared quinoa to create a complete and nutritious meal. Feel free to sprinkle your favorite seasonings for extra flavor.

Nutritional Insight: This digestive-supporting meal offers lean protein chicken, vitamins and fiber from the steamed vegetables, and quinoa, which adds another complete protein and a taste of ancient grain.

Loaded Greek Yogurt

For a refreshing and filling meal, combine six ounces of low-fat, no-sugar Greek yogurt with one cup of fresh or frozen berries. Boost the fiber and healthy fats by stirring in one to two tablespoons of ground flaxseeds or chia seeds. No seeds? Try a handful of high-fiber cereal, which makes a great alternative for added crunch and texture. If you need more flavor, sprinkle cinnamon or a splash of vanilla extract.

Nutritional Insight: Greek yogurt delivers significant protein, while berries and seeds provide a reliable source of dietary fiber, antioxidants, and healthy fats, making this a superb option for gut health and blood sugar management.

Veggie Burger and Sweet Potato

Enjoy a plant-forward meal featuring a store-bought veggie burger by cooking the burger according to package directions. Complement it with half of a steamed sweet potato and a ready-made spinach salad or salad kit (using two tablespoons of light dressing) for a quick, balanced, and delicious plate.

Nutritional Insight: This option offers complex carbohydrates and fiber from the sweet potato and veggie burger, and additional vitamins and fiber from the fresh spinach salad, promoting satiety and a Mediterranean-diet approach.

These quick and easy meals demonstrate the power of thoughtfully efficient ingredient choices. Building a balanced plate that includes lean protein for muscle repair and satiety, fiber from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains for digestive health and blood sugar control offers nourishment effectively, even when time is limited. This harmonious balance truly fuels the path to better health.

Emily Case is a registered dietitian with Northwell Health.



This story was produced by Northwell Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.