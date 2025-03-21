25 years of 'No Strings Attached' and we still can't say 'Bye Bye Bye' to *NSYNC

Twenty-five years ago Friday — March 21, 2000 — *NSYNC released their album No Strings Attached. A quarter of a decade later, we still can't say "Bye Bye Bye" to the boy band.

*NSYNC made No Strings Attached after freeing themselves from manager Lou Pearlman. It sold 2.4 million copies in its first week — a sales record that stood until Adele released 25 in 2015. To date, it's sold more than 11 million copies in the U.S. alone.

The album produced the group's signature song, "Bye Bye Bye," as well as "It's Gonna Be Me" and "This I Promise You." And the music endures: Ariana Grande interpolated "It Makes Me Ill" in one of her songs, while "Bye Bye Bye" returned to the charts in 2024 thanks to its inclusion in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Now you can watch a new Vevo Footnotes feature on the "Bye, Bye, Bye" video, full of fun, behind-the-scenes factoids.

Lance Bass saluted the milestone on Instagram by posting a video montage of the group during that time. "No Strings Attached turns 25 today. Some questionable outfit choices and hairstyles aside, this album changed everything for us," he wrote. "The memories are forever… and wow, now I feel old. Thank you for the love all these years!"

The official *NSYNC Instagram account posted a different video montage from that era and captioned it, "This album was a turning point for us, kicking off a new era- one bigger than we ever could have imagined. 25 years later, our gratitude only grows. We feel it every day and we hope you do too. Thank you for being part of this journey- then, now, and always."

In the comments, fans begged for the long-awaited reunion tour.

