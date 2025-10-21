21 million: Bruno Mars scores the highest-certified song in history

Bruno Mars hasn't released any new solo music in years, but his back catalog continues to rack up the streams. In fact, he's just set an all-time record with a 15-year-old song.

The Recording Industry Association of America has confirmed that Bruno's 2010 hit "Just the Way You Are" has been certified for sales of 21 million units, making it the highest-certified song in RIAA history. It broke the record previously set by "Sunflower" by Post Malone and Swae Lee, which was certified for 20 million units.

In addition, Bruno's debut album Doo-Wops and Hooligans is now certified nine-times Platinum, for sales of nine million units and many of his other singles, such as "Grenade," "Marry Me" and "Count on Me," have just had their RIAA certifications updated as well.

In addition, fan-favorite track "The Lazy Song" is now Diamond, certified 10-times Platinum, pulling Bruno even with The Weeknd and Rihanna as the artists with the most Diamond-certified singles in RIAA history.

