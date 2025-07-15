2025 engagement ring trends: 10 popular styles

The engagement ring trends for 2025 reveal a beautiful evolution: refined details, modern yet timeless designs, impeccable craftsmanship, and meaningful personalization. Couples today seek styles that not only symbolize their partnership but also reflect intentional choices, such as choosing a lab-grown diamond as their center stone to creating a truly custom design. Whether you're drawn to bold statements or delicate intricacies, VRAI takes a look at the 10 most popular engagement ring trends shaping the year ahead.

What Were the Engagement Ring Trends in 2024?

The 2024 engagement ring trends celebrated personalization, lab-grown diamonds, bold yet refined gold designs, and vintage-inspired elegance. Styles emphasized thoughtful design and transparency, highlighting couples’ desire for pieces with enduring meaning rather than fleeting fashion. Solitaire settings, mixed metals, and hidden halos paved the way for 2025’s evolved, elevated looks.

What Are Engagement Ring Trends for 2025?

This year’s most sought-after engagement rings embody the delicate process of selecting something deeply personal. They focus on craftsmanship and thoughtful customization. Whether through bold gold bands, east-west center stones, or intricate hidden details, couples are choosing designs that feel as individual as their partnerships.

10 Popular Engagement Ring Trends for 2025

Stay ahead of evolving engagement ring trends with designs that celebrate both timeless traditions and modern innovation. Discover what’s next in engagement rings meant just for you.

1. East-West Settings

East-west engagement rings are among the most sought-after styles of 2025, particularly after actor Zendaya sported her own east-west engagement ring earlier in the year. This setting features the center diamond placed horizontally along the band, offering a modern twist on the classic solitaire. A bold yet refined design, east-west settings add a fresh perspective to elongated shapes and create a modern silhouette that feels both distinctive and wearable.



What to buy:

Choose an elongated diamond shape, like the elongate cushion, emerald, or marquise, for this style of setting to truly stand apart. And although a center stone turned on its side is enough to garner attention, consider adding a hidden halo or pavé band for extra brilliance.

2. Cushion Cut

Cushion cuts are experiencing a major resurgence. Their romantic, pillowlike shape captures both vintage inspiration and contemporary brilliance. Cushion cuts offer a softer silhouette while maximizing scintillation. Couples are gravitating toward engagement rings with historical charm and an heirloom-like feel, and a cushion-cut center stone delivers.



What to buy:

Choose a vintage-inspired engagement ring setting like a halo to add an heirloomlike quality to this romantic diamond shape.

3. Marquise Shape

Elegant and dramatic, the marquise diamond shape is returning to prominence. The elongated shape enhances the appearance of finger length and offers a distinctive, refined alternative to more traditional cuts. After Selena Gomez debuted her very own marquise engagement ring, couples began to flock to the shape known for its regal appeal. Expect to see more marquises, and other unique diamond shapes in both solitaire and intricate three-stone settings.



What to buy:

Highlight this alluring shape in a sleek solitaire setting or scintillating three-stone design. And don't be afraid to move up in carat weight — this elongated shape will appear even larger on hand than a round brilliant of the same weight, giving you more brilliance for your budget.

4. Thick Bands

Bold bands are trending among engagement ring options this year for celebrities like Emma Roberts and beyond. Thick bands create a sense of strength and permanence while offering the perfect canvas for personalization, such as hidden inscriptions or accent stones. This style empowers couples to make a confident statement and moves away from the previous trend of thin metal bands highlighting a larger center stone.



What to buy:

Choose a cigar band design for an engagement ring that's substantial and sophisticated.

5. Bigger, Better Diamonds

As lab-grown diamonds become increasingly popular, many couples are choosing larger center stones without compromising quality or values. In The Knot's 2025 Real Weddings Study, over half of the couples interviewed (52%) said that they had chosen an engagement ring with lab-grown center stones. This is a 6% increase from the year before, and a 40% increase since 2019. Many choose lab-grown diamonds because they want an engagement ring without the human and environmental toll of mined diamonds. But because lab-grown diamonds traditionally cost less, couples are opting for higher carat weights. Today, the average center stone is 1.7 carats, compared to 1.5 carats in 2021.



What to buy:

Go for 3 carats or more to make a statement. If on a budget, consider going down in clarity and color and up in weight.

6. Custom and Bespoke Designs

Customization and bespoke engagement rings are at the forefront of 2025 trends. This is in part because many fine jewelry brands are making custom and bespoke options more accessible to the public. Couples are seeking rings that feel truly personal — such as custom diamond shapes, one-of-a-kind settings, and meaningful engravings. Bespoke designs allow individuals to create a sustainable engagement ring that is intentionally designed to reflect their unique love story.



What to buy:

Whether selecting a custom-cut center stone, designing a unique hidden halo, or choosing personalized settings, bespoke engagement rings symbolize individuality, craftsmanship, and modern partnership.

7. Bezel Settings

A favorite for those seeking both beauty and durability, bezel settings continue to rise in popularity. This setting surrounds the diamond in a smooth frame of precious metal. Along with thicker bands, this trend seems to veer away from a traditional solitaire atop a thin metal band; instead, the metal color of choice is as on display as the center stone itself. Bezel settings are also ideal for highlighting step cuts, ovals, or round brilliants.



What to buy:

Choose a bezel engagement ring in the metal color of your choice for a look that's true to you, whether romantic rose gold, timeless yellow gold, sleek platinum, or white gold.

8. Step-Cut Diamonds

Step cuts, such as emerald and Asscher shapes, are trending for their calm, transparent beauty. Their clean lines and mirror-like facets emphasize clarity and understated brilliance. As "quiet luxury" aesthetics continue to influence design, step cuts offer understated elegance and architectural appeal.



What to buy:

Select a modern yet timeless solitaire for a clean, contemporary look, or choose a multistone setting like a five-stone engagement ring for unparalleled elegance.

9. Hidden Details

Secret design elements, such as hidden halos, surprise accents, and personalized engravings, are defining 2025's engagement ring trends. These delicate, thoughtful features add depth to a ring's story. Hidden halos in particular provide couples with a small detail that makes a ring feel uniquely theirs. The Knot's study shows that hidden halos appear on 18% of engagement rings, surpassing classic halos and burgeoning as a definite trend.



What to buy:

Choose a solitaire hidden halo or cathedral setting with pavé details for extra shimmer.

10. Three-Stone Settings

Three-stone rings — representing a relationship's past, present, and future — are being embraced with new creativity. Couples are mixing diamond shapes, band styles, and accents to create designs that feel deeply personal. These rings offer narrative symbolism and ample room for personalization — a key driver in modern proposals.



What to buy:

Highlight your favorite shape with matching side stones or contrast with round brilliants or pear-shaped stones for a ring that's an heirloom in the making.

How to Choose the Best Engagement Ring Style for You

Choosing the best engagement ring begins with understanding what feels meaningful to you. Consider your personal style, your values, and the details that matter most. Your ideal ring will be the one that reflects your style and feels intentionally yours.

