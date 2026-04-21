On 10th anniversary of his death, hear Prince's version of song Céline Dion called 'a gift' from the late artist

Céline Dion's self-titled 1992 album includes a song called "With This Tear," which was written by none other than Prince. Now, on the 10th anniversary of the late artist's death, you can hear his original version.

"With This Tear" is now available on streaming services, along with a video on YouTube. The track, originally recorded at Paisley Park in November 1991, showcases Prince's artistry: He produced, arranged, composed and performed all the instruments, and then offered it to Céline.

It's the first of many unreleased Prince recordings expected to drop during 2026, as part of a special album project.

On Twitter, Céline wrote, "'With This Tear' was a gift from Prince that I will always treasure. I have carried this song with me for so many years. To now hear his version, shared for the very first time, feels truly special."

Prince died on April 21, 2016. In honor of the anniversary, A Day 2 Reflect | A Night 2 Remember will be held at Paisley Park in Shakopee, Minnesota, featuring public tours, a candle-lighting ceremony and more.

The milestone is also being celebrated with the 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life, taking place June 3-6 across Paisley Park and downtown Minneapolis. Attendees will get access to unreleased music, screenings, panels and more. Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

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