To #1 and beyond: Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' song debuts on top of Hot 100

We knew it: Taylor Swift's new song for Toy Story 5 has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #1.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is Taylor's ninth song to debut on top of the chart, making her the female artist with the most #1 debuts. Previously, she and Ariana Grande were tied at eight.

Overall, the song is her 15th #1 hit. Only two artists have had more: Mariah Carey with 19 and The Beatles with 20. She and Rihanna were previously tied with 14.

"I Knew It, I Knew You" is only the third #1 hit ever from a Disney film, following "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto in 2022, and Peabo Bryson and Regina Belle's "A Whole New World" from Aladdin in 1993.

The song, inspired by the character of Jessie in the Toy Story films, is Taylor's second #1 of 2026, following "Opalite" back in February. So far, she's the only artist to score two #1 hits this year.

And in other Taylor Swift news, according to The Athletic the courtside seat at Cleveland's Rocket Arena that Taylor sat in May 23 during Game 3 of the NBA Finals has been auctioned off by the Cavaliers for $7,000. By comparison, the seat her fiancé, Travis Kelce, sat in that same night made $1,405 in the same auction.

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