World Champion Cup

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is coming to Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater from December 4-7. It is an annual three-team, three-day stroke play tournament that is now the fourth global team competition on the worldwide golf calendar featuring many of the top professional golfers in the world.

This event will bring major champions, Hall of Famers and legends of the game together each representing Team USA, Team International and Team Europe, respectively. Each grouping will be contested over nine holes, with teams earning points for every hole won. After three days, the team with the highest point total will win The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s.

Sanctioned by the PGA TOUR, this event will be held at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater from December 4-7. The Skechers World Champions Cup is guaranteed to bring innovation to golf while celebrating its traditions, captivating fans, and showcasing international play on the world’s biggest stage.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win a pair of Club Level tickets for the World Champions Cup!