Wednesday, March 18 | 8:00PM | Hard Rock Event Center

Legend. Icon. World renowned, record-setting performer. Actor. The Midnight Idol. Mr. Entertainment. USO Ambassador and passionate supporter of veterans and active-duty service members.

No other name or person is so defining, representative or synonymous with Las Vegas and the entertainment capital of the world than Mr. Las Vegas himself—Wayne Newton.

Recognized and revered around the world, entertainment superstar Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen” in addition to countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.”

Newton has recorded and released, to date, an astounding 165 albums in his career. In a volatile, unforgiving industry where careers and successes can appear and disappear like vapors, Wayne Newton resides atop the “Mount Rushmore of Entertainers” etched in music history.

This remarkably gifted artist, who can perform 13 different musical instruments on stage, has done so throughout his career without ever being able to read a single note of music. Wayne’s rare and unique abilities only further epitomizes the wealth of talent, glamour and unquenchable energy that is--Las Vegas.

In addition to his live prowess on stage, Newton has long since established himself as an accomplished and sought after actor--both on television and the silver screen. Discovered as a kid by actor Jackie Gleason who became his mentor, Newton’s first roles as a kid on “Bonanza” and “The Lucy Show” blossomed into adulthood --having appeared in such memorable movies as “Vegas Vacation” and the classic James Bond thriller, “License to Kill,” and most recently appeared in the hit comedy series “Hacks.”

Wayne Newton has an embedded star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as well as the very first one etched into the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

