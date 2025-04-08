4/26/2025 Walk to Defeat ALS

• Join us for the 2025 Walk to Defeat ALS – Greater Tampa Bay!
• Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025
• Location: Safety Harbor Waterfront Park
• Time: Registration opens at 9am Walk begins at 10:15am after the opening ceremony
• Website: http://web.alsa.org/GrTPAWalkALS25
• Free: free to the public to participate and register!
• Raise: Fundraise $100 and earn a 2025 Walk T-Shirt!
Why Walk?
• The Walk to Defeat ALS is the largest annual gathering of the ALS community, bringing together individuals, families, and supporters to fight ALS.
• Every step you take helps provide critical care, advocacy, and research to make ALS a livable disease until we find a cure.
• Funds raised go directly toward patient support, assistive technology, research advancements, and advocacy efforts.
• We will have snacks, coffee, water, local sports team activations and family friendly activities!
Ways to Get Involved
• Register today as an individual or form a team with family, friends, or coworkers.
• Fundraise to make an impact—every dollar fuels ALS research and patient care.
• Volunteer and help make event day a success!
• Become a sponsor and show your company’s commitment to fighting ALS.
Walk Day Experience
• Inspiring community of ALS warriors, caregivers, and supporters.
• Live entertainment, team celebrations, and special tributes to those affected by ALS.
• Exciting activation zones and sponsor booths to engage with.
Call to Action
• Sign up today! Visit http://web.alsa.org/GrTPAWalkALS25 to register, donate, or learn more.
• Have questions? Contact Samantha Schneider at Samantha.Schneider@als.org
