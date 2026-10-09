The Ybor City Museum Society is excited to once again take Tampa Bay back in time with its fourth annual celebration of Ybor City history, ¡VIVA!: Speakeasy Soiree, live from the historic JC Newman Cigar Factory on Saturday, November 7, from 7-10:30 p.m. ¡VIVA! pays tribute to the rich, vibrant history for Ybor City, while also showcasing some of the great local flavors that helped found the city and make Tampa what it is today. Tickets are ON SALE NOW.

¡VIVA! transports guests back to Ybor City in the 1920’s when the cigar industry and social scene were booming, and prohibition wasn’t slowing anyone down. This costume-optional, all-inclusive event will give patrons a taste of history, all in support of the Ybor City Museum Society, promoting and celebrating the district’s unique cultural heritage.

Tickets for ¡VIVA! are limited. VIP tickets are $125 ($115 for members) and includes exclusive early access to the speakeasy for a special reception, as well as all the food and beverage tastings. General admission tickets are $75 ($65 for members). Each ticket includes a password into the speakeasy, all you can eat and drink from local restaurants featuring the tastes of Ybor, breweries and distilleries, commemorative cigar, as well as a pass to visit the Tampa Baseball Museum.

¡VIVA! will feature live entertainment, including a live band and 1920’s dance performances by the HCC Ybor City campus. It will also take guests back in time with cigar rolling and the chance to play bolita, just like those back in ‘20s Ybor, and more! The event will also have a wine pull and silent auction.

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