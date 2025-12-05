A Very Broadway Christmas

Step into the spotlight this holiday season with A Very Broadway Christmas — a dazzling theatrical celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows including WickedMotownPhantom of the OperaBook of MormonMatildaBeautifulAnnie, and more!

This high-energy production features your favorite Christmas songs from Broadway and beyond, performed with a live band, ensemble of dancers, and Broadway vocalist straight from New York City. Audiences will be treated to heartwarming holiday memories, show stopping numbers, and a magical appearance by Santa Claus himself — complete with a family photo-op. Perfect for all ages, this festive musical spectacular will transport you to the Big Apple for one unforgettable evening.

