Step into the spotlight this holiday season with A Very Broadway Christmas — a dazzling theatrical celebration featuring stars from over 25 iconic Broadway shows including Wicked, Motown, Phantom of the Opera, Book of Mormon, Matilda, Beautiful, Annie, and more!

This high-energy production features your favorite Christmas songs from Broadway and beyond, performed with a live band, ensemble of dancers, and Broadway vocalist straight from New York City. Audiences will be treated to heartwarming holiday memories, show stopping numbers, and a magical appearance by Santa Claus himself — complete with a family photo-op. Perfect for all ages, this festive musical spectacular will transport you to the Big Apple for one unforgettable evening.

