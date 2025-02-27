Valspar Championship

The Valspar Championship returns to Tampa Bay March 18 through March 23 with the world’s top-ranked golfers and exciting ways for fans to participate in and experience the action.

The PGA TOUR® event takes place on the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Golf Resort, a Salamander Golf and Spa Resort, with four championship rounds of golf. Attendees of all ages can experience many of the exciting activities on-site.

Watch country music’s Jordan Davis, as he headlines the tournament’s concert, Valspar® LIVE presented by Chick-fil-A, after play at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 22. Concert access is included with a Saturday ticket.

