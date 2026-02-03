TINA- The Tina Turner Musicalruth

Featuring the most beloved songs of the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical makes it’s Clearwater debut at Ruth Eckerd Hall! An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits such as What’s Love Got to Do with It?, River Deep, Mountain High, and Proud Mary, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 GRAMMY® Awards, and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!