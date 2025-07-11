The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Presents

The Highly Anticipated Return Of The Summer Classic Movie Series

Series Kicks-Off With Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Includes The Goonies, Toy Story, Clueless, And More!

Tickets Are On Sale Now

(CLEARWATER) The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents the highly anticipated return of the Summer Classic Movie Series. Single tickets, and Loge Box Four-Pack tickets are on sale now. Please see below for movie descriptions and a list of dates and times.

Single General Admission tickets priced at $5 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is located at 1111 N. McMullen Booth Road in Clearwater and is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. Loge Box Packages priced at $75 are also available, which include seating for four in a private luxury box, as well as four snacks and four non-alcoholic beverages. Loge Box packages may be purchased by calling Group Sales at 727 -712-2717. Single tickets may also be purchased day of at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office opens two hours prior to movie time. General admission seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

All movies, dates and times are subject to change.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Saturday, July 12 at 7 pm

When eccentric Pee-wee Herman gets his beloved bike stolen in broad daylight, he sets out across the U.S. on the adventure of his life. Pee-wee’s Big Adventure was directed in 1985 by Tim Burton in his feature-film directing debut and stars Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman. Written by Reubens with Phil Hartman and Michael Varhol, the film has garnered a cult following due to its ability to appeal to both kids and adults. William Thomas of Empire called the film “a one-off comic masterpiece” and “a dazzling debut” for Burton.

The Goonies

Saturday, July 19 at 7 pm

The Goonies is a 1985 adventure comedy film that tells the story of a group of children who embark on an action-packed mission to save their homes from foreclosure by following an old treasure map to unearth the long-lost fortune of legendary 17-century pirate One-Eyed Willy. The film was based on a story by Steven Spielberg and stars Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Kerri Green, Martha Plimpton and Ke Huy Quan. In 2017, the film was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant.”

Toy Story

Sunday, July 27 at 2 pm

Released in 1995, Toy Story was the first entirely computer-animated feature film and the first feature film produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. The film features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, John Ratzenberger, Don Rickles, Wallace Shawn, and Jim Varney. Toy Story focuses on the toys of Andy Davis, specifically his pull-string cowboy doll named Woody, who worries about being replaced by Andy’s newest toy, a space ranger named Buzz Lightyear. When Woody and Buzz are suddenly trapped in the house of Andy’s toy-killing neighbor Sid Phillips and his vicious dog, Scud, they must work together to escape if they ever want to return home.

Tommy

Saturday, August 2 at 7 pm

Tommy is an Oscar®-nominated 1975 British psychedelic musical fantasy drama film based on The Who’s 1969 rock opera album of the same name. The film features a star-studded cast including Roger Daltrey, Oliver Reed, Ann-Margret, Elton John, Eric Clapton, Jack Nicholson, Robert Powell and Tina Turner. Variety called the film “spectacular in every way ... The production is magnificent, the multitrack sound (tradenamed Quintaphonic) terrific, the casting and acting great, and the name cameos most showmanly.”

Psycho

Sunday, August 10 at 7 pm

The 1960s horror classic Psycho follows the encounter between on-the-run embezzler Marion Crane and motel proprietor Norman Bates, and the haunting aftermath. Produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock, it is considered one of Hitchcock’s most famous and influential works. The film stars Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin and Martin Balsam. Psycho was nominated for four Academy Awards®, including Best Director for Hitchcock and Best Supporting Actress for Leigh.

Clueless

Saturday, August 16 at 7 pm

Loosely based on Jane Austen’s 1815 novel Emma, the film Clueless follows popular high school student Cher as she befriends a new student and decides to give her a makeover, while playing a matchmaker for her teachers and examining her own existence. The coming-of-age teen comedy was written and directed by Amy Heckerling and stars Alicia Silverstone, with appearances by Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash and Brittany Murphy. Peter Travers of Rolling Stone commented that Clueless is “wicked good fun to be had [and] Silverstone is a winner.”

