Summer Breeze: Yacht Rock Classics

October 10th at the Straz Center

October 12th at the Mahaffey Theater

Set sail on a musical journey into the smooth sounds of the ’70s and ’80s in a unique orchestra experience. Immerse yourself in the iconic melodies of yacht rock legends such as Hall & Oats, Toto, Christopher Cross, The Doobie Brothers, Jimmy Buffett and Steely Dan. All amplified by the power of The Florida Orchestra. Enter for your chance to win tickets to Summer Breeze: Yacht Rock Classics.

Click here for more info!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!