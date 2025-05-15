Strike Out for Smiles: ToyMakers Bowling Gala, on Sunday, July 27th, from 2 PM to 5 PM at Lane Glo Bowl South in New Port Richey.

The ToyMakers take immense pride in our mission to craft and deliver 20,000 handmade toys annually to children facing challenges in their lives. Each quarter, we strive to distribute 5,000 toys to over 27 agencies throughout the Tampa Bay area, including Pasco, Hernando, Pinellas, and Hillsborough counties. Additionally, our reach sometimes extends beyond Florida, as we also provide toys to children in need in other states and even countries. Our commitment ensures that every child experiences the joy of play, regardless of their circumstances, especially during the holidays when we make a special effort to reach those in need.

We collaborate with a diverse range of organizations dedicated to the well-being of children and families. Our partnerships with esteemed entities like RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) and USF Children’s Medical Services illustrate our dedication to creating supportive environments for children undergoing medical treatment. We also provide comfort to young patients at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, helping them find a sense of normalcy during difficult times.

In addition to healthcare provisions, we extend our reach to local community services by donating toys to police and fire departments, helping children in distressing situations, and supporting therapy centers to aid emotional and psychological development. Our collaboration with shelters and food pantries ensures that families facing hardship can experience the joy of play, fostering resilience and hope.

The Strike Out for Smiles: ToyMakers Bowling Gala is our opportunity to rally the community for this vital cause. Attendees can look forward to an afternoon filled with fun, delicious appetizers, refreshing soft drinks, 3 games of bowling, and the chance to win fantastic prizes and bid on delightful gift baskets. By participating, guests help us continue to create smiles and precious memories for children who need it most.

