A Capella trailblazers, Straight No Chaser, returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall on The Holiday Road Tour! RIAA-certified Gold and holiday favorites a cappella group Straight No Chaser are back to share the joy, “dad jokes,” and songs of the season with families around the country. The Holiday Road Tour (a nod to the theme song of cult classic film National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation) will coincide with the release of Holiday Road, Straight No Chaser’s first full length collection of holiday songs since 2020’s Social Christmasing. Initially formed at Indiana University, Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide.

