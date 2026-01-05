St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Boat Show

St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Boat Show, presented by Progressive

January 15-18

Mahaffey Theatre Yacht Basin, downtown St. Pete

**Cruisers, Yachts, Sail Boats, Ski Boats, Pontoons, Fishing Boats, Personal Watercraft &more

** Electronics, Engines, accessories, clothing, arts & more

FEATURING:

  • Hundreds of Exhibitors
  • Climb aboardbrand new 2026 Boat Models on land and in-water
  • Sea trials and demo rides
  • 40,000 square feet ofboating accessories and gear
  • Food & Beverages at the bar
  • Live Music
  • Boating & Fishing Seminars
  • Kids Fishing Clinics Saturday & Sunday

Thursday, Friday & Saturday 10am-6pm • Sunday 10am-5pm

Tickets & More details at StPeteBoatShow.com

On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!