St. Pete Run Fest

Join nine thousand participants at the first Horizon Bank St. Pete Run Fest, proudly voted “Best of the Bay” for two consecutive years! From November 14th through 16th, engage in a variety of events, including St. Pete’s official half marathon, 10K, 5K, kids race, or the Veg Pelipaws dog walk. Enjoy live music, mural painting, and a fantastic selection of local food and drinks from over 100 vendors. The races are selling out quickly, so secure your spot today at stpeterunfest.org.

