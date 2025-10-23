Rumours of Fleetwood Mac received what must be the greatest compliment a Mac tribute band could hope for: the endorsement of founding member and co-namesake, drummer Mick Fleetwood. The focus is on Fleetwood Mac’s most popular era, so expect large doses of 1975’s eponymous album and the massively popular 1977 follow-up, Rumours. The group’s grasp of the Mac catalog means the set also will include some deep tracks and lesser-known cuts.

