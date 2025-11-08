RAIN - A Beatles Christmas Tribute | November 21 | Ruth Eckerd Hall

RAIN returns to Clearwater for A Beatles Christmas Tribute, only at Ruth Eckerd Hall! Join us for a nostalgic evening of love, joy, and timeless music as RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute brings the spirit of the season to life. Hear holiday favorites alongside the legendary sounds of The Beatles. This festive celebration blends the magic of the holidays with the unforgettable music you know and love. It’s an evening perfect for families, friends, and Beatles fans of all ages. Come together and share in the peace of the season with RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!