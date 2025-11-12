PHOTOS: Ryan Gosling through the years

0 of 132025 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Amazon MGM Studios "Project Hail Mary" Panel SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 26: Ryan Gosling speaks onstage at Amazon MGM Studios "Project Hail Mary" Panel during 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego at San Diego Convention Center on July 26, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) "Barbie" European Premiere - VIP Access LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) 'First Man' Photocall - 66th San Sebastian Film Festival SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 24: Actor Ryan Gosling attends 'First Man' photocall during 66th San Sebastian Film Festival on September 24, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) (Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images) The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Actor Ryan Gosling during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_021 (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images for TNT) (Richard Heathcote) Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone Hand And Footprint Ceremony HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Actors Emma Stone (L) and Ryan Gosling attend 'Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone hand and footprint ceremony' at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) 16th Annual AFI Awards - Red Carpet BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actors Steve Carell (L) and Ryan Gosling attend the 16th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) "Lost River" Photocall - The 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Director Ryan Gosling attends the "Lost River" photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2014 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Ryan Gosling Visits "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" - July 20, 2011 NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Ryan Gosling along with his dog George visits "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on July 20, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images) "Blue Valentine" Premiere - 2010 Toronto International Film Festival TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 15: Actor Ryan Gosling poses with fans at the "Blue Valentine" Premiere during the 35th Toronto International Film Festival at Ryerson Theatre on September 15, 2010 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vito Amati/Getty Images) (Vito Amati/Getty Images) Film Independent's 2007 Spirit Awards - Show SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Ryan Gosling accepts the "Best Male Lead' actor award for "Half Nelson" onstage during the 22nd Annual Film Independent Spirit Awards held at Santa Monica Beach on February 24, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Celebrities at "The Believer" Premiere 394086 03: Actor Ryan Gosling attends the premiere of "The Believer" September 6, 2001 at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Daniel Kern/Getty Images) (Daniel Kern/Getty Images)