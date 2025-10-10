PHOTOS: Mario Lopez through the years

Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon & 1/2 Marathon Benefitting The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Of America

LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 16: Mario Lopez rocked the #StripatNight in the Zappos.com Rock n Roll 1/2 of the 1/2 in Las Vegas on Sunday, November 16th benefitting the Crohns & Colitis Foundation of America. As part of the Rock n Roll Running Weekend, more than 35k runners rocked the strip at night on Saturday for the inaugural 5k and on Sunday for the half marathon and marathon. Runners were treated to musical performances by Chromeo at the 5k finish line and Macklemore & Ryan Lewis at the marathon & half marathon start line festival. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon)

(Bryan Steffy)