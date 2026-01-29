Neil Berg’s 117 Years of Broadway

Neil Berg’s 117 Years of Broadway returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Back for its annual crowd thrilling celebration of Broadway’s greatest songs from its finest shows, the most successful touring Broadway concert in America brings an all-star Broadway cast to perform your favorite musical hits. This dazzling all-new show, which sells out every year, features five of Broadway’s finest stars performing songs from the best and most beloved Broadway musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Jersey Boys, Wicked, MAMMA MIA! and Broadway classics from such composers as Jerome Kern, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Kander and Ebb, Cole Porter, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and many more.

