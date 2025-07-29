Motowner’s at the Palladium

Back By Popular Demand

An Unforgettable Elegant Evening of Elegance and Soul

Experience the marvels of Motown with the MOTOWNERS

Enjoy a full band journey to Motown’s best including: The Temptations, The Jackson 5, Diana Ross & The Supremes, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson and more!

August 24th The Palladium St. Petersburg, FL

Doors open 3:30 PM Show Starts 4:00 PM

Here is a link to a video of them performing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-s_MH6gygjQ

Tickets on sale at the Palladium box office https://palatspc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/18673

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

