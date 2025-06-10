Experience Monster Jam® live and become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun at the Amalie Arena on August 15-17, 2025. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over Tampa for a weekend packed with high-flying action and jaw-dropping stunts.

This isn’t just any event—it’s As Big As It Gets where 12,000-pound trucks stand on two wheels and fly through the air in competitions of speed and skill. It’s all happening at Monster Jam, where every moment is unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable.

Enter for your chance to win a Family 4-pack of tickets!

©2025 Cox Media Group