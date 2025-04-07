Matt Fraser

America’s Top Psychic Medium: Matt Fraser | Thursday, May 1 | 8:00PM

Hard Rock Event Center

Matt Fraser is America’s Top Psychic Medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment.

His sold-out live events, television appearances, and spiritual teachings have allowed him to bring healing, hope & laughter to a global audience of fans and followers from all around the world. From heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations, Matt Fraser has audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

