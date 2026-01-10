The world’s number one touring ABBA tribute is coming back to St. Petersburg on Friday, January 16 as part of their highly anticipated 2026 tour! Since forming in 1999, MANIA has been selling out theatres and concert halls worldwide, bringing the magic of ABBA to fans everywhere.

In 2024, the iconic Swedish pop group celebrated the 50th anniversary of their breakthrough hit single, “Waterloo,” and MANIA is excited to continue sharing the joy of this monumental milestone with audiences in 2026!

MANIA: The ABBA Tribute has toured every continent and played over 3,000 live concerts in more than 35 countries. Recent highlights include a triumphant return to London’s West End for a month-long run at the iconic Shaftesbury Theatre in May 2021 and a 100-date sell-out USA National tour in 2023/2024. As MANIA embarks on its 2025 tour, the show continues its mission to bring the timeless music of ABBA to millions of fans, both old and new.

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, MANIA: The ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations.

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of ABBA and music lovers alike. If you’re looking for an excuse to party, reminisce, or simply enjoy some of the best music ever made, then Take a Chance on MANIA: The ABBA Tribute!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!