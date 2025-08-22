Lindsey Stirling Snow Waltz Holiday Tour | Ruth Eckerd Hall | Nov. 25th

Award-winning rock-violinist, dancer, and YouTube sensation, Lindsey Stirling, brings her Snow Waltz Holiday Tour to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Lindsey Stirling has been a holiday “must-see” since the release of her first chart-topping Christmas album, Warmer in the Winter. Stirling’s annual Snow Waltz Tour delivers a magical holiday experience with whimsical yet daring choreography, stunning visuals, and genre-defying arrangements of holiday classics and originals that captivate fans of all ages. Blending electronic dance music with classical training

