Join us at Brandon Hyundai’s Getaway Sales Event!

Feel that Sumer Heat at Brandon Hyundai's Getaway Sales Event with 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM! Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, Yeti Coolers, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals—all happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. Summer savings are wrapping up!
- No payments for Up to 1 Year
- 0% APR for 84 Months
- $0 Down
- Bring us your best written offer and enjoy an extra $1,000
- Get $250 gift card when you test drive
- Up to $6,750 over KBB for your trade
- Up to $2,500 when you trade in a non-Hyundai
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