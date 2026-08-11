Join us at Brandon Hyundai’s Getaway Sales Event!

Feel that Sumer Heat at Brandon Hyundai's Getaway Sales Event with 105.5 The Dove this Saturday from 2 to 4 PM! Win Busch Gardens Tickets every 30 minutes, Yeti Coolers, concert tickets and more! Fun, prizes, and great deals—all happening this Saturday at Brandon Hyundai. Summer savings are wrapping up!

No payments for Up to 1 Year

0% APR for 84 Months

$0 Down

Bring us your best written offer and enjoy an extra $1,000

Get $250 gift card when you test drive

Up to $6,750 over KBB for your trade

Up to $2,500 when you trade in a non-Hyundai

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