Join us at Brandon Hyundai Sales Event!

Get It All In April at Brandon Hyundai with 105.5 The Dove!

Join 105.5 The Dove this Sunday from 2 to 4 PM for the Get It All In April Sales Event at Brandon Hyundai—where the deals are big and the vibes are even bigger. Score Busch Gardens tickets every 30 minutes, Hockey swag, concert tickets and more! It’s an afternoon packed with fun, prizes, and serious savings you don’t want to miss.

🚗 Get It All In April Sales Event:

No payments for up to 1 year

0% APR for 84 months

$0 down

Bring us your best written offer and get an extra $1,000

$150 gift card just for test driving

just for test driving Get up to $6,250 over Kelley Blue Book value for your trade

for your trade Score an additional $2,000 when you trade in a non-Hyundai

Whether you’re upgrading your ride or just stopping by for the giveaways, this is your sign to pull up.

👉 Happening this Sunday at Brandon Hyundai. Don’t miss it!

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