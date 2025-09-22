Jaws - In Concert

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, JAWS – In Concert comes to The Florida Orchestra. Watch Steven Spielberg’s thrilling masterpiece of suspense on a huge HD screen, while John Williams’ iconic score is performed live by your Florida Orchestra. Celebrate 50 years of a movie masterpiece! Enter for your chance to win tickets to JAWS — In Concert. Or visit FloridaOrchestra.org for details.

Sept 27th and 28th at the Mahaffey Theater

*JAWS is a trademark and copyright of Universal Studios. Licensed by Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

©2025 Cox Media Group

