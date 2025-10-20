Hillsborough County Public Schools Magnet Programs & School Opportunities Expo

Monday, October 20, 2025 | 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Join us for one of our largest events of the year! Explore all the Elementary, Middle, K–8, and High Schools included in the 2026–27 Magnet & School Choice Application. Bring the whole family out to meet school administrators, teachers, current students, and parents to discover which school is the perfect fit for your family. Enjoy fun activities and engaging demonstrations while you explore all that Hillsborough County Public Schools has to offer! District administrators will also be on site to help you apply on the spot for the school(s) you’re interested in.

Click here for more info!

