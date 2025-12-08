For the first time ever, on January 1st in St. Petersburg, ring in the New Year with the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra and the must-see show of the holiday season! Be ready for an evening of joy and festivity in the purest spirit of the 1940’s!

“In the Mood for New Year’s Day” will dazzle audiences with its unrivaled big band sound – nobody does it better than Glenn! Special prizes and a curated roster of favorite New Year’s songs make this THE must-see show for jazz and swing fans alike, as well as those incurable romantics longing to step back in time.

The greatest big band of all time is alive and well and coming to town with a special unique show to welcome in the New Year. 18 musicians and singers bring these timeless classics to the stage, including “In the Mood,” “Chattanooga Choo Choo,” “Pennsylvania 6 – 5000,” “String of Pearls” and “Tuxedo Junction.”

Join us for a spectacular evening celebrating the golden era of music at the most joyful time of the year…

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!