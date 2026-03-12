DON MCLEAN returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on March 23rd! A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like Vincent (Starry, Starry Night), Castles in the Air and many more. Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, Weird “Al” Yankovic and countless others have recorded his catalog of songs.

