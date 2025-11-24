Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol

Celebrate the holidays with a new take on a classic as Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol makes it’s Clearwater debut at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Featuring music and lyrics by eleven-time GRAMMY® winner Dolly Parton, Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a heartwarming musical that reinvents Dickens’ classic in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee of the 1930s. This unforgettable production and amazing cast imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features classic characters and Parton’s one-of-a-kind songwriting expertise, making this a holiday event you’ll want to share with those you love.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!