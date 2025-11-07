Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Partypooper

This holiday season, give them a present that takes the cake! From #1 international bestselling author, Jeff Kinney, comes the brand-new Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, PARTYPOOPER!

50% words, 50% cartoons, and 100% hilarious fun, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series has turned millions of kids into readers around the world.

So join the party, share some laughs, and make this holiday season a piece of cake!

Buy the brand-new Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, PARTYPOOPER today— available now at your local retailer!

Click here for more info or to purchase a copy!

Enter for your chance to win a copy!