Demi Lovato It’s Not That Deep Tour

Following a sold-out, celebrated performance at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday night, GRAMMY®-nominated global superstarDemi Lovatoannounced her highly anticipated return to the road. TheIt’s Not That Deep Tour, with special guestADÉLA, will bringLovato’shigh-energy dance-pop era to life across the U.S. and Canada in 2026, marking her first major headlining run in three years. Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicks off on Wednesday, April 8 in Charlotte, NC and includes her only Florida date at Orlando’s Kia Center on Friday, April 10.

