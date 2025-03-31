Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Classic Albums Live

Queen - News Of The World

April 30th

News of the World, Queen’s sixth studio album reached #4 on the UK Albums Chart and #3 on the U.S. Top Albums Chart and has sold more than four million copies in the United States. Its lead single, the mega-hit, We Are the Champions reached #2 on the UK Singles Chart and #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Critical reaction to News of the World was initially mixed, however it has since come to be regarded as one of Queen’s greatest albums, while We Are the Champions and We Will Rock You are regarded as rock anthems.

