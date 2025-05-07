Classic Albums Live

Elton John - Greatest Hits - May 15th - Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre.

Greatest Hits is Elton John’s eleventh official album release and spans the years 1970 to 1974, compiling ten of John’s singles. It topped the U.S. and UK album charts, staying at #1 for ten consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 and eleven weeks on the UK Albums Chart. It was the best-selling album of 1975 in the United States and to date has sold more than 24 million copies worldwide. It remains John’s best-selling album in the U.S., with hits songs that include Your Song, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Rocket Man, Candle In The Wind, Border Song and more.

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2025 Cox Media Group