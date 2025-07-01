Christmas In July 2025

Christmas in July is a month-long community-wide fundraiser to help raise funds for activities, experiences, and toys for

St. Joseph’s Kids.

A cancer diagnosis, catastrophic injury, or other illness can quickly turn a child’s world upside down, replacing their carefree days with chemotherapy treatments, needle pricks, surgeries, and far too much time spent away from home. It’s a lot to deal with. But thanks to people just like you, our Christmas in July donation event helps bring a little Christmas magic to these kids all year long. Through fun activities and festive celebrations your support helps us provide a much-needed boost to distract them from their pain, discomfort, and feelings of isolation – and gives them hope to help them cope.

Help us fill Santa’s sleigh with your toy and monetary donations at either of our Grand Finale locations on July 25, 2025.

St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital, 3001 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

©2025 Cox Media Group