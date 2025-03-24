Enter to win tickets to see Chicago at The BayCare Sound on April 11, Multi-GRAMMY® award winning band and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame inductees Chicago will be performing at The BayCare Sound in Downtown Clearwater! Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, came in as the highest charting American band in Billboard Magazine’s Top 125 Artists Of All Time. Chicago is the first American rock band to chart Top 40 albums in six consecutive decades.

