Peanuts’ timeless holiday television special comes to life with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into St. Petersburg’s Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater on Wednesday, November 12 at 7pm! This critically acclaimed holiday celebration that the whole family can enjoy brings Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the rest of the Peanuts gang together live on stage as they uncover the true meaning of Christmas and perform songs from the unforgettable musical score of legendary composer Vince Guaraldi. The Broadway-style production complete with immersive sets, lighting, choreography, and colorful costumes has sold more than 300,000 tickets over the prior holiday seasons.

Peanuts is among the most popular and influential brands in the world, and Schulz’s Emmy and Peabody award-winning story has been a longstanding tradition, warming the hearts of millions of fans. This touring production arrives at a particularly special time, as the beloved television special, A Charlie Brown Christmas, marks its 60th anniversary this year!

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage encompasses each of your favorite scenes from the original animated television show, with more fun, more music, and more finding the true Christmas spirit. After the final bow, the show crescendos into a celebration of holiday music as the Peanuts gang sings traditional Christmas songs and carols. The show is 90 minutes including intermission.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!